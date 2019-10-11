Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Rises By 87.6%

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the August 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XTNT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.