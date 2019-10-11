Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 68.0%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the August 30th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Weber Alan W boosted its position in XCel Brands by 125.0% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XCel Brands by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in XCel Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XELB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 15,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,485. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

