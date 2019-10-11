Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 56.2%

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the August 30th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Vince has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $232.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter. Vince had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

