Short Interest in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Expands By 59.4%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the August 30th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.69. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCP. Bank of America upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.