Short Interest in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Drops By 46.3%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 30th total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MYO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,931. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

