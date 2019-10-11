Short Interest in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Expands By 220.7%

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the August 30th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MORF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Morphic stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 221,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,684. Morphic has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $58,857,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,433,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,928,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

