Short Interest in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 59.1%

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the August 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WILC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G Willi-Food International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G Willi-Food International by 845.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of G Willi-Food International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990. G Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.24.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

