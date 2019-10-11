Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expands By 124.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the August 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FUN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The company had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $32,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
