Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expands By 124.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the August 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FUN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The company had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 122.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $32,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

