Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Grows By 466.7%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the August 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

AAME stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

