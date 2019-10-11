Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Decreases By 59.6%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEY. ValuEngine cut shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

