Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Decreases By 59.6%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.
Several brokerages have commented on AEY. ValuEngine cut shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.