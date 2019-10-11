Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8 ($0.10) to GBX 9 ($0.12) in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON:PDL opened at GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.98.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.