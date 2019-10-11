Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price target on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

SCVL traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 116,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,002. The company has a market cap of $459.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $268.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,520.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,396,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

