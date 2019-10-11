SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $72,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $30,806,000 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.