Sentinel Protocol Price Up 10.4% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $498,064.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021215 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013591 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,994,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, GDAC, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.