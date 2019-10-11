Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $146.48. 32,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

