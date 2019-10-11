SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEIC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 29,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,356. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

