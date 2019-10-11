SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.29

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

