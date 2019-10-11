Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
SNFCA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421. Security National Financial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
