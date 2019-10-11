Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SNFCA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421. Security National Financial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 113.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

