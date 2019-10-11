Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Up 10.4%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.91, 2,051,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 891,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDRL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Seadrill alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Seadrill’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.