Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE SCU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,238. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 115.16%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Corporate insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

