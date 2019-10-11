Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
NYSE SCU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,238. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Corporate insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
