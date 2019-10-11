Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 13.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth $6,887,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.