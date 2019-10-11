Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.79

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 10991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

