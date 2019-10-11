Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 663,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 359,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after buying an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,722,000 after buying an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,281,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.