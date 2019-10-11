Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $38.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $432,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

