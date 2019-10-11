Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.94. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 5,510,346 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBS shares. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

