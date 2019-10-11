Royal Bank of Canada Trims Centamin (LON:CEY) Target Price to GBX 130

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

CEY opened at GBX 114.85 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

