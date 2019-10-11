Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rotork to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 319 ($4.17).

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 308.30 ($4.03). 1,711,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.29. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1364.9999036 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

