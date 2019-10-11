Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 85,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,998. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

