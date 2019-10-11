Rockland Trust Co. Sells 990 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,715,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,957,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $230.10. 55,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,687. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.46. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

