Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,349 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,790. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

