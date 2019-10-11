Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $106,946,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

