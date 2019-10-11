Rockland Trust Co. Has $35.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Account Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 542,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,930. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $146.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $131.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

