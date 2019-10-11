Rockland Trust Co. Buys 3,035 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.73.

NYSE ROK traded up $9.43 on Friday, reaching $164.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $191.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

