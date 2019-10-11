Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$72.00” Price Target for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. Insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rapid7 by 412.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

