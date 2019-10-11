Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) a $300.00 Price Target

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a $300.00 target price by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on DPZ. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.
Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.79. 879,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 226.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
