Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) a $300.00 Price Target

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a $300.00 target price by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPZ. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.79. 879,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 226.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

