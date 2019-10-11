Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) a $325.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $297.60. 1,618,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,942. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

