RK Asset Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance makes up approximately 9.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

ANAT remained flat at $$116.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.70. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $956.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

