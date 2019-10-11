RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, approximately 217 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.