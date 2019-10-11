RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.32

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.32 and traded as high as $26.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 267,563 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REI.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$77,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,552.51.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

