Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock Sells 16,500 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $69,960.00.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Kevin Maddock sold 2,646 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $12,806.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $78,705.00.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 66,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,086. Rimini Street Inc has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.