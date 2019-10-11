Rightmove’s (RMV) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 532.20 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 535.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 538.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.