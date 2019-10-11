Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Ifs Securities cut shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

