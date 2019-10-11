Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.61.

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.31. The company had a trading volume of 825,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,002. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $820,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,790 shares of company stock worth $9,872,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

