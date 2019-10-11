Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RSSS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

