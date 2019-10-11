Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83, 223,596 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 331,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

MARK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

