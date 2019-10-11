Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 30th total of 326,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,028.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

