Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $394.81.

REGN traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.05. 65,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

