Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 5.6%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.45, 1,730,294 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,028,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $88,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,418.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $122,218.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,524 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Redfin by 57.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth $6,461,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

