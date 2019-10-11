REAL Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. REAL has a total market cap of $328,959.00 and $946.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.01008766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitFlip, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

