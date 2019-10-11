RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank cut RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of LON RDI opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.14.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

